A woman was found dead in Hosur village of Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi. Her family has accused her husband, Nagappa Didagannavar, of murder and alleged long-term physical and mental harassment. They claim he tried to portray the death as suicide.

A 29-year-old woman, Sakkubai Didagannavar, has died in Hosur village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district. Her family has alleged that her death was not natural and have accused her husband of murder.

The incident has created tension in the village, with relatives staging a protest and demanding strict action against the accused.

Family Alleges Murder, Not Suicide

Sakkubai’s family has accused her husband, Nagappa Didagannavar, of killing her and trying to show the death as a suicide. They have demanded a fair investigation and justice.

According to the family, Sakkubai and Nagappa had been married for 11 years. During this time, there were regular domestic disputes.

Claims Of Harassment

Sakkubai’s mother has alleged that her daughter faced both physical and mental harassment. Nagappa works in the local panchayat office, the family said.

“For a long time, my daughter endured all the suffering. Respecting elders, we kept sending her back,” her mother said in grief.

The family also claimed that Sakkubai faced harassment from her mother-in-law. They said she was burdened with continuous household work and criticised over cooking and daily chores.

Her mother said they would leave for work at 6 am and return at 6 pm, while their daughter suffered at her marital home.

Village Elders Tried To Mediate

Village elders had stepped in several times to settle the disputes between the couple. The elders had suggested giving formal assurances, but the problems did not end.

Hoping that their daughter would have a stable life because her husband had a job, her parents advised her to continue the marriage.

Four Children, Two Surviving

The couple reportedly had four children. Two of them have died earlier, while two are currently living at home.

The family has now demanded a full investigation into the circumstances of Sakkubai’s death. Police are expected to examine the allegations and take action based on the findings.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)