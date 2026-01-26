Bengaluru SHOCKER! Newly Married Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment
A 24-year-old newly married woman died by suicide near Yediyur Lake in Bengaluru, allegedly due to dowry harassment. Her parents accused her husband and his family of demanding more money to build a house, despite receiving Rs 8 lakh earlier.
Keerthi's life ended 2 years after marriage
A tragic incident has come to light near Yediyur Lake in Karnataka's Bengaluru where Keerthi (24) committed suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment, just two years into her marriage. Her parents allege it was a murder fueled by dowry greed.
Endless greed for money despite a grand wedding
Keerthi, from Madhugiri, married Guruprasad in November 2023. Her parents spent Rs 35 lakh on the wedding. After a few months, her husband and his family began harassing her for money.
Demand for money to build a house
In December, her husband Guruprasad demanded ₹10 lakh to build a house. Her parents gave Rs 8 lakh, but the harassment didn't stop. Overwhelmed, Keerthi took her own life.
False information that she fainted
Her husband, Guruprasad, lied to her parents, saying she fainted. When they reached the hospital, they discovered she was dead. The shocked parents then filed a police complaint.
FIR against the family
The post-mortem is done and the body was given to her family for final rites in Madhugiri. Police have filed an FIR against her husband Guruprasad and his family and are investigating.
