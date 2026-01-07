A 24-year-old woman in Nelamangala, Karnataka, was brutally strangled by her husband over a minor dispute at a farmhouse. The accused fled but was later arrested. Police continue investigation into the shocking domestic violence case.

A shocking incident of domestic violence has come to light in Hunaseghattepalya, Nelamangala taluk, where a 24-year-old woman was brutally strangled to death by her husband over a trivial argument. The victim, Archana, a native of Kanakapura, was attacked while working on a farmhouse. Her husband, Anand, fled the scene after committing the murder but has since been arrested by the police.

The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the urgent need for awareness and timely intervention.

Husband Strangles Wife Over Minor Dispute

According to reports, Anand frequently quarreled with his wife Archana over trivial matters. On the day of the incident, the couple was at a farmhouse belonging to a woman named Sharadamma. What began as a minor argument quickly escalated, and in a fit of rage, Anand strangled Archana to death using a cable wire found at the location.

Attempt to Stage Suicide

In a desperate attempt to evade suspicion, Anand staged the scene to make it appear as though Archana had committed suicide by hanging herself with the cable wire. He then fled the farmhouse, leaving behind the lifeless body of his wife. However, a careful investigation by the Nelamangala Rural Police revealed evidence that pointed directly to Anand as the perpetrator of the murder.

Case Registered at Nelamangala Rural Police Station

A formal case has been registered at the Nelamangala Rural Police Station under appropriate sections relating to murder. The police have urged anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.