In a swift and well coordinated operation, Bengaluru police cracked the brutal murder case of a staff nurse within 24 hours of the crime. The victim, Mamatha (39), was found murdered at her residence in Pragathipura, under the limits of the Kumaraswamy (KS) Layout police station. Investigations revealed that the accused was her colleague and lover, Sudhakar, who has since been arrested.

Background of the Incident

Mamatha, a native of Hiriyur taluk in Chitradurga district, had been working as a staff nurse at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru for the past year. During her tenure at the hospital, she developed a close friendship with Sudhakar, a fellow staff member, which later turned into a romantic relationship. Police sources said Sudhakar, who is younger than Mamatha, was initially unaware of her actual age.

Engagement Turned into Motive for Murder

Trouble began when Sudhakar’s family arranged his marriage to another woman. On learning about the engagement, Mamatha reportedly confronted him and demanded that he marry her instead. She allegedly threatened to write a suicide note naming him and his family if he refused. According to the police, this threat left Sudhakar fearful and distressed, and investigators believe it became the motive for the crime.

How the Murder Took Place?

On the night of December 24, after confirming that Mamatha was alone at home as her friend had gone to her hometown, Sudhakar went to her residence in Pragathipura. A heated argument broke out between the two once again over the marriage issue. In a moment of rage, Sudhakar allegedly slit Mamatha’s throat using a knife found in the house and fled the scene.

The crime came to light the following day, after which the KS Layout police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Swift Police Investigation and Arrest

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lokesh Jagalasar. Police collected Mamatha’s mobile call detail records (CDR) and analysed tower dump data. CCTV footage from the surrounding area confirmed Sudhakar’s presence at her house on the night of the incident.

Based on technical and circumstantial evidence, Sudhakar was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police officials said.

The incident, in which a young man allegedly killed his lover out of fear arising from marriage pressure and threats, has sent shockwaves across the city.