A shocking family murder in UP has been solved after 20 days. Police arrested a woman, her nephew for killing her husband over illicit relationship. The crime followed months of domestic disputes. The victim's son raised suspicion, leading to arrests

A murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, exposing a shocking betrayal inside a home. A woman and her nephew have been arrested for allegedly murdering the woman's husband after an illicit relationship between the two turned violent.

Police solved the case nearly 20 days after the killing, bringing some clarity to a crime that left three children without their father and a family completely broken, according to a report by India Today.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Shyam Sundar Saini. He was allegedly murdered by his wife Gomti and her nephew Sujit on the night of December 10.

Investigators said the two accused had been in an illicit relationship for around eight months. This relationship had caused repeated fights at home and had created tension within the family for a long time.

Murder planned after repeated disputes

Police said the murder was not accidental but carefully planned. On the night of December 10, Shyam Sundar was allegedly strangled using a rope. After that, he was attacked with a stone to ensure his death.

Once the killing was done, the accused dumped the body in a deserted area in an attempt to mislead investigators and make it look like an unknown crime. On December 11, Shyam Sundar's body was found in a badly mutilated condition. The discovery triggered a detailed police investigation that continued for weeks.

At first, the case remained a mystery, as there were no clear witnesses and very little evidence at the crime scene.

Son's suspicion cracks the case

The investigation took a decisive turn after the victim's son, Krishnakant, expressed suspicion against his own mother and cousin. He told police about frequent fights at home and the tension caused by the illicit relationship.

Based on his complaint, police questioned both Gomti and Sujit separately. During interrogation, contradictions in their statements led investigators closer to the truth.

Arrests and recovery of weapons

After sustained questioning, police arrested both the wife and the nephew. They also recovered the rope, a sharp-edged weapon, and a brick that were allegedly used in the murder.

A formal case was registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is still ongoing. The victim's daughter, Pooja, supported the police version. She told investigators that her father was killed by her mother and her aunt’s son. She said constant arguments had created fear and unrest inside the house.

Neighbour Utkarsh Tripathi also confirmed that the family had frequent disputes, which often became loud and aggressive.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh confirmed the arrests and said that the involvement of both the wife and the nephew had clearly come to light. She added that strict legal action was being taken and that the investigation was continuing.