In the footage, the woman keeps hitting the man again and again while speaking angrily. She tells bystanders to call the police and claims she has evidence against him. She also mocks the man, "Will you play victim card and act innocent. I have all the evidence, let the police come."

🚨Grim: A boyfriend brutally harassed by his girlfriend on the road.



People are asking : Why have you been tolerating this for so long?



Such extreme mental harassment — this incident is from Gurugram.



Movie wali love story turned one side love story

At one point, a person recording the video asks the man why he is tolerating the situation. Despite repeated slaps, he remains silent and does not respond physically or verbally.

Witnesses can be heard telling the woman to stop, but she continues the assault. The video ends without showing any police arrival or resolution. The exact reason behind the dispute is not confirmed.