Karnataka Police are expanding AI-powered traffic cameras across district headquarters under the ITMS project. The system will automatically detect violations like riding without helmets, not wearing seatbelts and using phones while driving.

Bengaluru: Heads up, drivers and riders in Karnataka's district headquarters! From now on, thinking you can get away with breaking traffic rules just because there's no cop around won't work. If you ride without a helmet, drive without a seatbelt, or chat on your phone while at the wheel, you are guaranteed to get a fine. Why? Because even if the police aren't there, AI-powered cameras will be watching you!

That's right. The Karnataka State Police department is now rolling out the 'Intelligence Traffic Management System' (ITMS) across all district headquarters, the same system that's already in place in Bengaluru. This system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras to catch traffic violators automatically.

The department has planned this move to bring down the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents and to get people into the habit of following traffic rules. For this, existing cameras at major circles in district centres are being upgraded to AI cameras. The State Traffic and Road Safety Division also plans to install new cameras in the future, based on each district's needs.

A move to curb accidents:

"If citizens follow traffic rules strictly, accidents will definitely come down. We are already holding awareness programmes for this. Now, we are installing cameras to keep a watch on those who break the law," DIG of the Road Safety Division, Paramashuram, told Kannada Prabha.

He added, "The ITMS is already working in police commissionerates, including Bengaluru. We are now expanding this system to district centres. This will reduce the need for police to physically catch and fine violators."

In the first phase, camera installation has been completed in 18 districts, including Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Mysuru, Ballari, Belagavi, and Dharwad. Work is currently in progress in the remaining districts. According to the DIG, the department is spending ₹1.5 crore on each district for this project.

Where will the cameras be watching?

The AI cameras are being installed on busy public roads and major highways. These cameras will be connected to a central command centre. Whenever a vehicle breaks a traffic rule, the camera will capture a photo and send it to the Traffic Management Centre (TMC). Based on this information, a notice with the fine will be sent to the vehicle owner's address, officials said.

