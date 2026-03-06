A viral video from Faridabad shows a group of men allegedly linked to Hindu organisations vandalising a food stall named “Maa Kali Food” because it sold non-vegetarian dishes. The Hindu stall owner is seen pleading that he will change the name the next day, but the attackers damage the stall and threaten him.

A disturbing video from Faridabad in Haryana has gone viral on social media after a group of men allegedly linked to Hindu organisations threatened and vandalised a small food stall named 'Maa Kali Food'. The stall owner, who is himself a Hindu, was allegedly selling non-vegetarian food, including chicken, when the incident happened.

In the viral video, the men can be heard angrily questioning the owner about why he was selling chicken under the name of the Hindu goddess Maa Kali. They reportedly claimed that using a religious name for a non-vegetarian food stall was disrespectful.

As the situation escalated, the group allegedly smashed parts of the stall. The video shows them breaking the menu board and damaging lights while shouting at the owner. Throughout the clip, the stall owner appears helpless and repeatedly pleads with them. He tells the men that he will change the name of the stall the next day. Despite his request, the group continues to threaten him and warns that the name must be removed immediately or he will face serious consequences.

Owner pleads as attackers threaten him

The footage shows the owner trying to calm the group. He keeps saying that he will change the stall’s name 'tomorrow', but the men continue to question him loudly.

One man in the video is heard shouting and asking how he could sell chicken in the name of Maa Kali. The man warns him again that the name must be removed.

The stall owner appears frightened and avoids arguing with the group. The exact date of the incident and the identity of the attackers have not yet been officially confirmed. It is also unclear whether any police action has been taken so far.

Viral video sparks massive reaction online

After the video spread widely on X, Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms, it triggered strong reactions from social media users. Many people expressed anger at the vandalism and asked the authorities to take action.

Some users pointed out that in many parts of India, including West Bengal and eastern states, Maa Kali is traditionally worshipped with animal sacrifices and non-vegetarian offerings.

One X user wrote that Maa Kali is associated with blood sacrifice in certain traditions and that modern rituals often include animal offerings. Another user tagged the Haryana Police and asked whether any action would be taken against the attackers.

Several commenters said the men seemed unaware of the diversity in Hindu practices. A user on X noted that during Kali Puja in Bengal, non-vegetarian food is commonly offered to the goddess.

Reddit users highlight cultural differences

On Reddit, many users said similar shop names are common across different regions. Some said in Kolkata many fast-food stalls are named after goddesses such as Maa Kali or Maa Tara.

Another user mentioned that in parts of Maharashtra, fish and chicken shops are named after Goddess Ekveera, who is worshipped by fishing communities.

Others criticised the attackers, saying mob behaviour and violence are not the right way to deal with disagreements. A few comments also warned that such incidents could increase social divisions.

Calls for action and calm

Many social media users have urged the police to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of small business owners. Some also appealed for calm and respect for different traditions within Hinduism.

The video continues to circulate widely online, with debates growing about religion, food traditions and the use of religious names in businesses. So far, there has been no official statement confirming whether any arrests have been made.