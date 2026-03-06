Karnataka has banned social media use for children under 16, aiming to curb addiction, protect young minds, and improve focus. Parents and experts have welcomed the move, while social media users discuss enforcement and age verification measures.

In a landmark decision, the Karnataka government has announced a ban on social media for all children under the age of 16. CM Siddaramaiah announced the move as part of the state budget. It aims to tackle the harmful effects of excessive phone and social media use among children.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the problem had become serious across the state. Many parents provide phones for online classes, but children create their own accounts to access social media. The new rule will require mandatory age verification before anyone under 16 can create an account.

Parents and Experts Welcome the Move

The decision has received widespread support from parents and experts. Many parents welcomed the step, saying it would help curb addiction to short videos and online games, which were affecting children’s studies. Education specialists and psychiatrists also praised the move, suggesting it could improve creativity and focus among young learners.

Also read: Karnataka Takes Strong Step: CM Announces Social Media Ban for Kids Below 16

Social Media Reacts

Social media users have been quick to react. One X user @Nishkama_Karma1 shared:

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user talked about the parents’ role and expressed curiosity about enforcement of the ban.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite the positive response, there are still questions about how effectively the rules will be enforced. Officials are said to be collaborating with social media companies to implement strict age checks, and those who do not follow the guidelines could be subjected to significant penalties.

As Karnataka becomes the first state in India to introduce such a measure, the move reflects increasing worries about the safety of children online. Although there are still technical difficulties to overcome, the ban has sparked discussions on finding the right balance between protecting young users and allowing them to access social media responsibly.

Also read: Karnataka Budget 2026-27: Siddaramaiah unveils Rs 4.48 lakh crore plan