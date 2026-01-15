A nurse was stabbed to death in Bangarapet near Kolar after she refused to marry a man. The accused was arrested at the spot by locals and later by police. Victim's family said they had complained about harassment, but no action was taken.

A 27-year-old staff nurse was brutally stabbed to death after she repeatedly refused to marry a man who had been pressuring her for several weeks. The shocking murder took place on Jig Jag Road in Bangarapet, on the outskirts of Kolar district in Karnataka. The incident has caused deep shock and anger among local residents, especially after it emerged that the victim had earlier complained to the police about harassment by the accused.

Victim identified as staff nurse Sujata

The deceased has been identified as Sujata, a resident of Guttahalli village in Bangarapet taluk. She was working as a staff nurse and had joined her job at Narasapura around three months ago.

Sujata was married and had two children, but she had separated from her husband and was living independently.

Who is the accused?

The accused has been identified as Chiranjeevi, an employee of Indus Bank in Hoskote. Police said he became acquainted with Sujata earlier while working in a finance company, during which he met her on money collection visits.

Chiranjeevi is also married and has two children.

Pressure to marry led to repeated arguments

According to police, Chiranjeevi had been pressuring Sujata to marry him despite knowing that both of them were already married. Sujata had clearly refused, which reportedly led to frequent arguments between them.

Police said the accused was unable to accept her rejection.

On the day of the incident, Sujata was on her way to work when Chiranjeevi intercepted her near Kolar. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said that local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries. They caught Chiranjeevi and restrained him until the police arrived and took him into custody.

Earlier complaint allegedly ignored

It has come to light that Sujata had earlier filed a complaint at Bangarapet police station, accusing Chiranjeevi of harassment related to financial matters. However, the family claims no action was taken at that time.

Sujata’s father, overwhelmed with grief, said, “We had complained earlier, but nobody listened. If action had been taken then, my daughter would be alive today.”

The Kolar police have registered a case of murder and arrested Chiranjeevi. Officials said further investigation is underway, including examining earlier complaints and the sequence of events leading to the crime.