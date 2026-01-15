A 30-year-old labourer, Sikandar Gupta, allegedly killed his wife and mother in Kushinagar’s Parsa village and then chewed flesh from their bodies, shocking residents. The incident occurred on a rooftop and was witnessed by villagers.

A quiet village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district was shaken by extreme violence on Monday morning after a 30-year-old labourer allegedly murdered his wife and mother and then chewed flesh from their bodies in front of horrified villagers. The shocking incident took place in Parsa village, which falls under the Ahirauli police station area. Police said the accused was arrested at the spot soon after residents alerted authorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the violence began with loud screams coming from the rooftop of a house early in the morning. Alarmed by the noise, villagers rushed towards the house to see what was happening.

What they witnessed left them terrified. The accused, later identified as Sikandar Gupta (30), was attacking his wife and mother on the rooftop. Witnesses said the scene quickly turned frightening, forcing many people to step back in fear.

Police confirmed that both victims were killed on the spot.

Scroll to load tweet…

How the attack unfolded

Police officials said Sikandar first attacked his wife Priyanka (28) and his mother Runa Devi (60) using sticks. He then picked up a cement brick and repeatedly hit them on the head.

Both women suffered fatal injuries and died on the rooftop of their home.

After killing them, police said the accused mutilated the bodies. Eyewitnesses and investigators stated that Sikandar chewed flesh from the victims, an act that added to the horror and panic in the village.

Some villagers also claimed that he threw pieces of flesh towards the gathered crowd, causing chaos.

Accused arrested at the spot

Police teams reached the village soon after receiving emergency calls from residents. Sikandar Gupta was taken into custody immediately. “A case of double murder has been registered. We are also examining the mental condition of the accused,” said Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Keshav Mishra.

Police said forensic teams were called to the scene, and post-mortem examinations have been ordered.

Background of the accused

Sikandar Gupta is a labourer who had been working in Mumbai. He returned to his native village about one month ago, according to local residents.

Villagers alleged that he was addicted to alcohol and ganja and often behaved violently at home. They claimed he regularly assaulted his wife and mother and had threatened to kill them during past arguments.

The family members were living in the same house at the time of the incident.

Mental health concerns raised

The disturbing nature of the crime has raised serious questions about Sikandar’s mental state. Independent criminologist Ashok Srivastava told TOI that acts like cannibalism point to extreme psychological disturbance.

“Such behaviour reflects a desire for total control over the victim. By consuming the body, the offender believes the victim can never escape. It is an extreme form of dehumanisation,” he said.

Lucknow-based senior clinical psychologist PK Khattri said the accused appeared to be suffering from psychosis, a severe mental health disorder marked by delusions and possible hallucinations.

He noted that Sikandar was highly agitated after his arrest and unwilling to communicate, which may indicate a deeply disturbed mental condition.

Police said they are continuing the investigation and are waiting for medical and forensic reports. The accused will also undergo a mental health assessment as part of the legal process.

The incident has left Parsa village in shock, with residents struggling to come to terms with one of the most chilling crimes the district has seen in recent years.