In Tumakuru, Karnataka, a daughter allegedly murdered her mother, Pushpavathi, believing an astrologer’s claim that her mother caused her father’s death. Police arrested Suchitra after villagers suspected foul play. Investigation is underway.

A shocking and tragic incident has emerged from Anupanahalli village in Tumakuru district, where a daughter allegedly murdered her own mother, believing the words of an astrologer. The victim, Pushpavathi (55), lost her life after being smothered with a pillow by her daughter, Suchitra (33), who then attempted to stage the death as unnatural and proceed with funeral arrangements.

The grim truth came to light only after villagers grew suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the death. The incident has sent shockwaves across the community, highlighting the dangers of blind belief in superstition.

Daughter Kills Mother Following Astrologer's Claim

Preliminary police investigations reveal that Suchitra had been living with her husband in Srirangara, Tumakuru city, and had recently visited her mother’s house in Anupanahalli village. About a year and a half ago, Suchitra’s father passed away. An astrologer allegedly suggested to Suchitra that her mother, Pushpavathi, had caused her father’s death through black magic. Believing this, Suchitra developed hatred towards her mother and planned to kill her.

Murder Took Place at Night

On the night of the incident, while Pushpavathi was asleep, Suchitra smothered her with a pillow. After committing the act, she attempted to make the death appear unnatural and began preparations for the funeral.

Villagers’ Suspicion Leads to Arrest

Villagers observing the scene and the condition of the body grew suspicious that the death was not natural and immediately alerted the Kyathasandra police. Police arrived at the location, inspected the scene, and took Suchitra into custody. During questioning, Suchitra confessed to murdering her mother, revealing the horrific truth.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A murder case has been registered at the Kyathasandra police station, and authorities have launched a thorough investigation. The case has stirred public outrage, as the murder was driven by superstition and blind faith in an astrologer’s words, serving as a grim reminder of the dangers of irrational beliefs.