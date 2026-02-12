In the Biklu Shiva murder case, the Supreme Court refused anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and directed him to surrender before the CID. The court emphasised full cooperation with the probe into the alleged KCOCA-linked murder.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is intensively searching for BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who has been named as the fifth accused in the rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiva murder case. In a significant setback, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant him any relief on his anticipatory bail plea and directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The development comes just days after the Karnataka High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

Following the High Court’s order dated February 10, Basavaraj approached the Supreme Court on February 11 seeking anticipatory bail. However, the apex court declined to intervene and instead instructed him to appear before the investigating agency.

Appeal To Supreme Court After High Court Verdict

After his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Karnataka High Court, Basavaraj filed a fresh application before the Supreme Court seeking similar relief. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Pardiwala and Justice Mahadevan.

Supreme Court Denies Interim Relief

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made it clear that no interim protection would be granted to the MLA. The court observed that he could not evade the ongoing CID investigation and emphasised the seriousness of the case, directing him to fully cooperate with the probe.

Plea Withdrawn After Relief Refused

With no favourable indication from the court, Basavaraj’s counsel withdrew the anticipatory bail plea. The defence also sought exemption from personal appearance before the investigating agency, but the court declined the request.

Direction To Surrender Before CID

The Supreme Court directed Basavaraj to surrender before the CID and participate in the investigation. The court stated that the probe cannot be delayed or obstructed for any reason. According to sources, he is likely to appear before the CID later in the day. The investigation is expected to gather further momentum following the court’s directive.

Case Background

Rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiva was allegedly murdered on the night of July 15, 2025, near his residence close to Halasuru Lake. He was attacked with lethal weapons by a group of assailants. Based on a complaint filed by his mother, the police registered a case, conducted a special operation and arrested several accused. Basavaraj has been named as the fifth accused in the case. The police have invoked provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against those involved.