A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her residence in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in the early hours of the morning, sending shockwaves through the otherwise quiet neighbourhood. The assailant allegedly entered the house past midnight and attacked the elderly woman while her husband, who is confined to a wheelchair, was lying beside her and remained unaware of the crime.

The victim, identified as Shobha, lived with her husband, Ranganath, in Kote Beedi in the Hirapur locality. The incident reportedly occurred at around 1.03 am, when the accused is said to have forced his way into the house and slit her throat.

Arrest Made, Financial Angle Suspected

Police have arrested Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner, in connection with the murder. Investigators suspect the crime was driven by financial distress.

According to police sources, the accused was struggling to repay a debt of approximately ₹8 lakh. Shobha, who was the daughter of a jewellery shop owner, was reportedly wearing substantial gold ornaments at the time of the attack. Officers believe the accused targeted the house with the intention of stealing valuables and allegedly searched the premises for cash after committing the crime.

The couple had no children and lived alone. Ranganath has been wheelchair-bound for nearly 15 years due to health complications.

Routine Day Turns Tragic

Earlier that day, Shobha and her husband had returned home after their regular morning walk, with nothing appearing out of the ordinary. The tragic incident unfolded later that night while the couple were asleep.

Body Discovered By Visiting Doctor

The murder came to light when a doctor arrived at the residence to administer physiotherapy to Ranganath. Upon entering the bedroom, the doctor found Shobha lying lifeless beside her husband and immediately alerted the authorities.

Police said Ranganath appeared unaware of what had taken place when officers reached the scene.

CCTV Footage Leads To Accused

CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood reportedly captured a man leaving the area on a motorcycle shortly after the crime. Investigators analysed footage from multiple cameras and traced the vehicle’s registration number.

Further verification of the scooter’s registration details led police to Shivakumar, who was subsequently taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are examining whether the accused had prior knowledge of the family’s financial background or had conducted surveillance before carrying out the attack.