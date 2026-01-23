A man in Belagavi allegedly strangled his wife, Rajeshwari Gilakkanvar, over frustration caused by childlessness and tried to pass the murder off as heart attack. The crime was exposed when her parents noticed injury marks during funeral preparations

In a disturbing case of domestic violence, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Karnataka's Belagavi district and then tried to pass off the murder as a heart attack. The incident took place in Neginhal village of Bailhongal taluk, sending shockwaves through the local community. The victim has been identified as Rajeshwari Fakirappa Gilakkanvar. Police said she was killed by her husband, Fakirappa Gilakkanvar. The committed the crime reportedly over the frustration that the couple did not have children.

Husband's attempt to cover up the crime

According to the police, after killing Rajeshwari, Fakirappa told relatives and neighbours that she had died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He quickly informed family members and pushed for immediate funeral arrangements, trying to avoid suspicion.

Witnesses said Fakirappa acted like a grieving husband and insisted that the last rites be performed without delay. He hoped the death would be accepted as natural amid the confusion and sorrow.

Parents notice injury marks during last rites

The truth came out when Rajeshwari’s parents arrived at the house to attend the funeral. While preparing for the last rites, they closely examined their daughter’s body and noticed clear injury marks around her neck.

The bruises did not match the claim of a heart attack. Alarmed and suspicious, Rajeshwari’s parents immediately stopped the funeral and rushed to the Bailhongal police station to report their doubts.

Police confirm murder after investigation

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Bailhongal police reached the village and examined the scene. Rajeshwari’s body was sent to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy report confirmed mechanical asphyxiation, clearly establishing that Rajeshwari had been strangled to death. Police detained Fakirappa for questioning.

During interrogation, Fakirappa reportedly broke down and confessed to the crime, admitting that he killed his wife due to anger and frustration over their inability to have children.

Accused arrested and sent to jail

Following the confession and medical evidence, Bailhongal police formally arrested Fakirappa Gilakkanvar and remanded him to judicial custody. Rajeshwari’s body was later handed over to her family for a dignified funeral.

Police officials said strict action would be taken to ensure justice and urged families to report domestic abuse at the earliest.