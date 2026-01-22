Viral Video Shows Man Kneading Pheni Dough with Feet, Sparks Outrage Over Hygiene Scare
A shocking video from Jodhpur shows workers kneading Pheni dough with their feet, sparking outrage. The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene in local factories. Social media users demanded strict action and inspections.
Disturbing video sparks public anger
A disturbing video from Jodhpur in Rajasthan has triggered strong public anger after showing workers in a local factory kneading dough with their bare feet. The dough was reportedly being prepared for Phini, a popular traditional Indian sweet.
The video, which has spread quickly on social media, has left many viewers shocked and upset. People have raised serious questions about food safety, hygiene, and lack of oversight in food preparation units.
A stomach-churning video has surfaced from #Jodhpur, #Rajasthan, revealing a complete disregard for food safety.
Workers at a local factory were caught on camera kneading dough for the popular sweet phini using their bare feet.
What the video shows
In the viral video, workers are seen standing inside a large container and using their feet to knead dough, with no visible safety gloves, footwear, or hygiene protection. The practice shows a complete disregard for basic food safety rules.
The incident has caused concern because the sweet is widely eaten, especially during festivals, and is often bought by families and children.
Social media reacts with anger and sarcasm
The video drew massive reactions online. Many users expressed anger, while others reacted with sarcasm and disbelief.
Some comments pointed out that such practices may be common behind closed doors, even in well-known eateries. Others tagged food safety authorities and demanded action. Several users said they were “not surprised,” while others asked how consumers could trust what they eat.
The outrage highlights growing public concern over how food is prepared in unregulated spaces.
About Phini and why hygiene matters
Phini, also known as Pheni or Sutarfeni, is a traditional sweet from Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is made using very fine strands of dough that are deep-fried in ghee and served with sugar syrup or sweetened milk.
Because the sweet involves direct handling of dough, clean preparation is essential to prevent contamination and health risks.
Calls for strict inspections
Many people have demanded strict food safety inspections and action by authorities such as the food safety department. They believe such incidents put public health at risk and damage trust in local food products.
Consumers are urging officials to ensure that food units follow proper hygiene rules so that people can eat safely without fear.
