In a chilling crime in Chiluvuru village, a woman allegedly murdered her husband with help from her lover and tried to fake the death as natural. The victim was drugged, suffocated and killed. Suspicious injuries and a post-mortem exposed the crime.

A shocking murder case has come to light in Chiluvuru village of Duggirala mandal in Andhra Pradesh, where a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and tried to pass the crime off as a natural death. Police said the incident has stunned locals and exposed a carefully planned crime driven by an extramarital relationship.

The accused woman later claimed her husband died of chest pain, but injuries on the body and a post-mortem report revealed the truth.

Victim found dead under suspicious conditions

The deceased has been identified as Lokam Siva Nagaraju, an onion trader by profession. He was found dead at his home two days ago under suspicious circumstances.

According to Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Venkatabrahmam and Duggirala Sub-Inspector Venkata Ravi, initial claims by the family suggested a natural death. However, villagers and friends of Nagaraju raised doubts due to visible injuries and the couple’s troubled relationship.

Nagaraju married Lakshmi Madhuri in 2007. The couple had two sons and lived in Chiluvuru village.

Police said Madhuri worked at a cinema theatre ticket counter in Vijayawada. During this time, she allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with Gopi, a resident of Sattenapalli.

Problems between the husband and wife began after Madhuri forced Nagaraju to shut down his onion business. She later sent him to Hyderabad, where Gopi was running a car travels business.

When Nagaraju returned to Chiluvuru and started living at home again, frequent arguments broke out and tensions increased.

How the murder was carried out

Police said that on the night of January 18, Madhuri mixed powdered sleeping pills into biryani and served it to her husband. After Nagaraju fell into a deep sleep, Gopi arrived at the house around 11.30 pm.

Investigators said Gopi sat on Nagaraju’s chest while Madhuri suffocated him using a pillow. The man died on the spot due to lack of air. After confirming the death, Gopi fled the scene.

Attempt to mislead neighbours fails

In the early hours of the morning, Madhuri informed neighbours that her husband had died due to chest pain. However, locals were suspicious, as they were aware of the couple’s regular fights and her alleged affair.

Friends of Nagaraju noticed bleeding from his ear and injuries on his body. They lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a proper investigation.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Nagaraju had broken ribs and died due to suffocation. During police questioning, Madhuri reportedly confessed to her role in the murder.

Police have registered a case against both accused. Further investigation is ongoing.