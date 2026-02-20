The Karnataka Muzrai Department has made prior permission and payment of a prescribed fee mandatory for professional filming in A and B category temples. The move aims to regulate social media reels, films and documentaries.

The Karnataka Muzrai Department has made it mandatory to obtain prior permission and pay a prescribed fee for any kind of professional filming in all A and B category temples under its jurisdiction. The move aims to regulate filming activities within temple premises and ensure that religious sanctity and discipline are maintained. The department has issued clear instructions stating that no shooting or recording will be allowed without official approval.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the directive, the rule applies to the production of films, television serials, documentaries and special reports by news channels. Any professional recording within temple premises must strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

The Growing Reels Craze

The rules governing filming inside temples are not new. Clear guidelines were introduced in 2003 and later reinforced in 2012. However, compliance has weakened over time.

In recent years, with the rapid growth of social media platforms, there has been a noticeable rise in uncontrolled filming of reels, YouTube videos and other digital content within temple premises. Authorities have observed an increase in casual and unauthorised video recording during temple visits.

Concerns Over Sanctity And Discipline

Allegations have surfaced that some devotees and content creators are shooting videos inside temples and even during worship rituals without proper permission. Officials believe such activities undermine the sanctity and discipline of religious institutions.

The department has stated that unregulated filming not only disrupts the religious atmosphere but may also hurt the sentiments of devotees and interfere with the privacy of worshippers.

Rules Re-Enforced

In this context, the Muzrai Department has directed all concerned officials to strictly enforce the existing regulations. As per the guidelines, individuals or organisations intending to film within temple premises must obtain prior permission, pay the prescribed fee, and ensure that their conduct respects religious traditions, discipline and the privacy of devotees.

The department has emphasised that strict action will be taken against those who violate these norms.