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Karnataka Murder Mystery: Hyderabad Man Found Dead in Yadgir Hotel; Sister and Brother-in-Law Under Suspicion
A Hyderabad man, Lakshman Rao (51), was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Yadgir hotel room. Police suspect murder by strangulation and believe his sister and brother-in-law are involved. CCTV footage is being examined.
Mysterious Death in Yadgir Hotel Room Creates Shock
A mysterious death reported in a private hotel room in Yadgir city has shocked local residents and hotel staff.
According to sources, the door of one of the hotel rooms had remained closed for nearly two days, raising suspicion among the staff after the occupant neither stepped out nor responded to repeated calls.
Concerned by the unusual silence, the hotel staff repeatedly knocked on the door but received no response from inside. The matter was later brought to attention, and when the room was finally opened, the staff was left shocked by the scene inside.
Hyderabad Man Found Dead in Hotel Room Under Mysterious Circumstances
A man identified as Lakshman Rao (51), a resident of Vinayaknagar in Hyderabad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.
Initially, the case was suspected to be a natural death. However, as police began their preliminary investigation, officials reportedly uncovered disturbing details that raised further suspicion surrounding the incident.
Sister and Brother-in-Law Suspected in Mysterious Death Case
Police suspect that Lakshman Rao may have been murdered by his sister, Sajja Varalakshmi, and brother-in-law, Sajja Venkataratna.
According to preliminary information, the three had reportedly stayed together at the same private hotel a few days ago. Investigators suspect that an altercation may have taken place between them during their stay.
Sources said that after the incident, only the sister and brother-in-law allegedly left the hotel, while Lakshman Rao was later found dead under suspicious circumstances. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.
Police Suspect Murder by Strangulation
According to police sources, Lakshman Rao is suspected to have been murdered by strangulation.
Investigators believe that after allegedly committing the crime, the accused left the hotel room and did not return. The body reportedly remained inside the room for nearly two days before it was discovered by hotel staff.
Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.
Police Launch Search for Accused in Yadgir Murder Case
Yadgir Nagar police visited the spot and conducted an initial inspection, following which investigators reportedly became almost certain that the case was a murder.
Police have examined CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas as part of the investigation. Efforts are now under way to trace and apprehend the deceased’s sister and brother-in-law, who are suspected in connection with the case.
A case has been registered at the Yadgir Nagar police station, and further investigation is in progress.
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