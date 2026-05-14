A mysterious death reported in a private hotel room in Yadgir city has shocked local residents and hotel staff.

According to sources, the door of one of the hotel rooms had remained closed for nearly two days, raising suspicion among the staff after the occupant neither stepped out nor responded to repeated calls.

Concerned by the unusual silence, the hotel staff repeatedly knocked on the door but received no response from inside. The matter was later brought to attention, and when the room was finally opened, the staff was left shocked by the scene inside.