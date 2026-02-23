Shimla Police arrested two Nepali nationals for a blind murder and a woman for a Rs 25 lakh visa fraud. The police are also cracking down on drugs, registering 21 NDPS cases and detaining 21 peddlers under their "zero tolerance" policy.

Shimla Police have solved a blind murder case within days by arresting two Nepali nationals from Kullu district, while also apprehending a woman involved in a Rs 25 lakh Canada visa fraud and intensifying preventive action against drug peddlers across the district. Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, while addressing the media and later speaking with ANI, said the district police are following a "zero tolerance" approach against serious crime and narcotics, focusing on dismantling criminal networks and conducting financial investigations.

Blind Murder Case Solved

Police stated that on February 18, a call was received through the 112 helpline reporting that a body with severe injuries was lying near the Badiyara bridge along the Pabbar river under the Chirgaon police station. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and registered FIR under Sections 103 and 3(5) BNS. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Pratap alias Seti Ram Kami (36), a Nepali labourer working in an orchard in the area.

Forensic experts from SFSL Junga and a dog squad were deployed, and police collected physical and digital evidence, including a stone and dagger suspected to have been used in the murder. CCTV footage and local enquiries revealed that the victim was last seen with two Nepali men.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had consumed alcohol with the victim and later taken him near Kilochha Nala, where, following a minor altercation, they attacked him with sharp weapons and stones, mutilated his face and fled after stealing his mobile phone. A special police team traced the suspects to Kasol and Manikaran in Kullu district, where they had gone into hiding.

Based on migrant labour registration records, the accused were identified as Lalit Rana alias Laxman Rana (20) and Sahabir Luwar (21), both residents of Jajarkot district of Nepal. They were arrested during a late-night raid on February 22-23, and the victim's mobile phone was also recovered. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Woman Arrested in Rs 25 Lakh Visa Fraud

In another case, Shimla Police arrested a woman from Kharar in Punjab for allegedly cheating a complainant of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canada visa for her sister. The case was registered at Baluganj police station as FIR under Sections 318(4), 61(2), 352(2) BNS (earlier 420, 120-B, 506 IPC).

Police said the accused, identified as Manju Kumari, had been evading arrest by frequently changing SIM cards and using internet-based calls. After sustained technical surveillance and raids in Punjab and Haryana, a special team arrested her from a flat in Shivalik City, Kharar, on February 22. Investigation into the fraud case is continuing.

Anti-Drug Campaign Intensified

Meanwhile, SP Gaurav Singh said Shimla Police have intensified their anti-drug campaign, registering 21 NDPS cases in the last 28 days and detaining 21 habitual drug peddlers under preventive provisions of PIT NDPS. All accused were sent to jail for three months as part of efforts to break supply chains and prevent repeat offences.

He added that police are targeting main suppliers, including those with interstate and Indo-Nepal links, and are also carrying out financial investigations to identify illegally acquired assets linked to the narcotics trade.

SP Urges Public Cooperation

Emphasising public cooperation, the SP urged citizens to ensure proper registration and verification of tenants and migrant labourers at nearby police stations, stating that such records play a crucial role in solving and preventing serious crimes. (ANI)