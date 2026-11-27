Four men have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly abducting a delivery executive, assaulting him and extorting Rs 7,600 through an online money transfer, police said on Friday.

Four men have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly abducting a delivery executive, assaulting him and extorting Rs 7,600 through an online money transfer, police said on Friday, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The accused allegedly forced the delivery executive into a car, threatened him and drove him to an undisclosed location before making him transfer the money. Police have also seized the vehicle allegedly used in the crime and suspect that the gang may have targeted several other people in similar incidents.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj S, 29, and Syed Safi, 26, both cab drivers; Preetham Prakash, 20, an unemployed commerce graduate; and Akhilesh, 20, who works as a tattoo artist.

The incident came to light after Mohammed Nisar, a delivery executive, approached Whitefield police station and filed a complaint on November 23. According to his complaint, three unidentified men arrived in a car near Nallurhalli Metro Station at around 2.55 pm that day. They allegedly snatched the keys to his scooter and forcibly dragged him into their vehicle.

The accused then reportedly seized his mobile phone, threatened him and demanded money. They allegedly assaulted Nisar, drove him around and took him to an undisclosed location, where they forced him to transfer Rs 7,600 online, a senior police officer told PTI.

Following the complaint, Whitefield police registered a case under Sections 119(1), 115(2), 126(2), 127(7), 308(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges include causing hurt to extort property, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and confinement, extortion, criminal intimidation and acting with common intention.

During the investigation, police traced the vehicle to a rental agency and obtained its details. Investigators then used the car's GPS tracking system to locate it near Bellandur.

“After coordinating with the rental agency, officials remotely immobilised the car by shutting off its engine. Police teams immediately reached the spot and apprehended all four suspects within 12 hours of registering the case while they were attempting to restart the stalled vehicle,” the officer told PTI.

The car was seized on November 24. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to using the vehicle to carry out the crime and forcing Nisar to transfer Rs 7,600.

The four men were subsequently produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody from November 25 to November 30. During questioning, they allegedly claimed to have carried out several similar offences in the past.

Police said further interrogation was necessary to establish their alleged involvement in other incidents across different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, police have urged citizens to report such incidents without fear and approach the concerned authorities to file complaints. Police are now probing whether the four accused were involved in a wider extortion racket targeting unsuspecting people in Bengaluru.