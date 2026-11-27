A 22-year-old nursing graduate from Kerala was found dead in a Bengaluru lodge, with police investigating her boyfriend as the primary suspect. Separately, a man killed his son and attacked his wife in a violent incident in Banashankari.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was found dead at a lodge in Bengaluru's Cottonpete area on Friday, with her boyfriend suspected to be involved in the murder, police said. The incident was reported at a lodge on OTC Road, near Thawakal Mastan Dargah, within the limits of Cottonpete Police Station. The deceased, a resident of Kerala, had completed her nursing course and was searching for a job. The suspected accused, a 23-year-old man also from Keralam, had completed a BSc Nursing course and worked in arranging admissions for nursing aspirants in nursing colleges. According to police, the woman and the accused had been in a relationship for the past four years. The incident took place at the lodge on Friday at around 11 am. A murder case has been registered at Cottonpete Police Station under Crime No. 251/26 under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The accused and victim were in a relationship for the past four years. The incident happened at the lodge. Further investigation is in progress," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gandhinagar, said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a man killed his son and attempted to murder his wife, allegedly with a knife and a hammer, at their rented flat in Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari, police said. The incident took place between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16. The case was reported at 3 am on November 20. The deceased has been identified as Soham Das. The injured is his mother, Seema Das. The accused is her husband, Sudeep. A case has been registered at Banashankari Police Station in Crime No. 236/2026 under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - 2023. The complainant is the owner of the flat the family was residing in. According to the complaint, he had rented out the flat to Seema Das and her family from October 3, 2024. She was living there with her husband and son. For the past six months, neighbours had complained that there were frequent quarrels and disturbances in the house. The complainant said he had repeatedly told them to live peacefully and had also asked them to vacate the house. On November 16, between around 9 pm and 10 pm, he received calls from neighbours. At that time, he was at the office. After an hour, he took information from the watchman, who said no quarrel was going on at that time. On the night of November 19, when he went to the flat, there was no response from inside the house. He immediately went to Banashankari Police Station with his friends and informed them. He then came to the spot with the police. The neighbours gave the phone number of Seema Das's friend. Then the flat owner, Seema Das's friends and police went to the flat and found all doors locked. Later, in the presence of police personnel, Seema Das's friends and the complainant, the doors were opened with the help of a key-maker. On entering the house, blood stains were found on the floor and walls. After that, the sound of Seema Das shouting was heard from inside a room. That room's door was also opened with the help of the key-maker, as per the complaint. On enquiry, Seema Das told police that her husband Sudeep had quarrelled with her and her son Soham Das and assaulted them. Soham Das's body was found in the bathroom in the hall. On further enquiry, Seema Das said that on November 16, between 9 pm and 11 pm, her husband Sudeep attacked her and her son with a knife and a hammer, killed her son, and attempted to kill her. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Sudeep and are investigating. Further details are awaited. (ANI)