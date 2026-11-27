Arvind Pasi, 32, was killed by three men at a barber's shop in Allahpur, Prayagraj. His family says he was a witness in a murder case and had been threatened.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in a salon in Prayagraj on Thursday evening, with three attackers firing several rounds and four bullets striking him.

Arvind Pasi, son of Kishun Lal, lived in Pura Dalel in Allapur. He had been due at a wedding at his maternal aunt's house that day and had gone for a shave beforehand. Around 6:30 pm he reached Sheru the barber's shop near UCO Bank in Allahpur.

He was seated when three men arrived. One pressed a country-made pistol to the barber's head while the other two opened fire on Arvind without restraint. He was hit four times, in the head, the back, and twice near the abdomen.

He collapsed and the attackers fled. His family reached the spot first after being informed, followed by the police. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family members said several other associates of the shooters were present outside the salon. People from the surrounding area gathered after hearing the gunshots, and the police were informed immediately. A team inspected the scene and began an investigation.

Arvind was the fourth of five brothers and leaves behind a nine-year-old son.

The identity of the attackers and the motive are still unclear. Police are questioning people in the area and may examine CCTV from cameras at and around the scene to trace the route the shooters took and establish who they are.

On September 26, 2025, Sajan Mehtar was beaten to death with bricks in Allahpur. Arvind was a witness in that case and had been pursuing it. Investigators suspect the killing was linked to that old enmity.

His family said he had been repeatedly stopped from testifying in the Sajan Mehtar case and was being pressured to reach a compromise. Complaints were made several times to the local police station and the ACP's office, but no action followed.

DCP City Sagar Jain said CCTV footage was being examined and a city-wide cordon had been put in place. Three police teams have been deployed to search for the killers. On the family's allegations, he said an FIR would be registered and further action taken on the basis of the complaint they submit.