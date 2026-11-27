A Kerala-origin woman was found dead at Regency Lodge in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area. Her boyfriend, Gokul, was taken into custody after an alleged argument over suspicions of infidelity. Police are investigating the case.

A four-year relationship ended in tragedy after a Kerala-origin woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend inside a lodge in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area on Friday, November 27. The incident took place at Regency Lodge, near Mastan Dargah, where the couple had reportedly checked in a day earlier. The accused, identified as Gokul, allegedly attacked his girlfriend, Ganga, following an argument over suspicions of infidelity. The Cottonpet police have taken him into custody and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Couple Had Been In A Relationship For Four Years

According to preliminary information, Ganga and Gokul were both originally from Kerala and had completed a nursing course. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for the past four years.

The couple had come to Bengaluru in search of employment. They reportedly checked into Regency Lodge, located near Mastan Dargah in the Cottonpet area, on Thursday, November 26.

Argument Over Suspicions Of Infidelity

It is reported that an argument broke out between the couple after they arrived at the lodge. The dispute allegedly centred on Gokul’s suspicion that Ganga was involved with another man.

The argument reportedly escalated, and Gokul is suspected of murdering Ganga inside the lodge room. The police are investigating the sequence of events that led to the woman’s death.

Police Investigate The Lodge

Following information about the incident, Cottonpet police personnel rushed to Regency Lodge and began an investigation.

Bloodstains were reportedly found on the bed inside the room and along the staircase outside. A canine squad and a forensic team also visited the lodge to collect evidence and examine the scene.

Accused Taken Into Custody

The Cottonpet police have taken Gokul into custody and are questioning him to establish the exact circumstances of the murder.

Investigators are examining the suspected motive, the weapon allegedly used and whether the crime was planned or occurred during the argument. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.