Bengaluru: Shell Petrol Price Hiked Again, Premium Petrol Crosses ₹136 Per Litre
Shell has raised petrol and diesel prices again in Bengaluru, pushing petrol above ₹136 per litre. The latest hike adds pressure on consumers already struggling with rising fuel and living costs.
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Petrol is getting very expensive
India recently increased petrol and diesel prices by three rupees per litre due to the Middle East war, rising crude oil costs, and foreign exchange issues. Now, Shell has added to the burden by hiking its prices by another three rupees, marking its second increase.
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Petrol price increased to 122.8 rupees
In Bengaluru, Shell has hiked its petrol price again, jumping from ₹128 to ₹136.5 per litre. This new ₹3 increase has left customers stunned. The new rates are: Shell Premium Petrol at ₹136.51, V-Power Petrol at ₹132.85, and Shell Premium Diesel at ₹136.51 per litre.
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Diesel price even more expensive
At Shell's petrol bunks in Bengaluru, the price of diesel has also shot up. It has gone from ₹123 to ₹126 per litre. This sudden hike has hit regular Shell customers hard, as fuel costs were already a major concern for the common person.
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Price of all goods increased
When fuel prices go up, everything else follows. The hike in petrol and diesel has already caused a rise in transport costs and the prices of essential items. In the state, rice and tur dal have become significantly more expensive.
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Modi calls for limited use
Even before this price hike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to be mindful of their fuel consumption. He advised people to use petrol and diesel sparingly, avoid unnecessary travel, and switch to public transport or electric vehicles to help reduce India's dependence on foreign oil.
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