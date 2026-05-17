A 22-year-old woman climbed a water tank in UP after getting upset over a dispute involving her husband. Police said her husband, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, had gone missing without informing her. The woman remained atop the tank for around four hours and threatened to jump. After continuous counselling by police, she was brought down safely.

Another dramatic incident of a person climbing a water tank has come to light from Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old woman climbed a water tank in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area on Sunday and threatened to jump, leading to hours of tension and rescue efforts by police and local officials.

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The incident took place at Vinay Khand-5 in Gomtinagar, where the woman climbed onto a high water tank and refused to come down. According to police, she was upset after a dispute involving her husband.

The situation quickly attracted the attention of local residents, and videos and photos from the spot started spreading on social media.

Woman upset after husband allegedly went missing

Police said the woman told officials that her husband, who is a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, had gone missing without informing her.

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Upset over the situation and unable to contact him, she decided to climb the water tank in anger and frustration, officials said. The woman remained on top of the tank for several hours and allegedly threatened to jump if her demands were not heard.

During the incident, food was also sent up to her while police teams continued efforts to convince her to come down safely.

Police and officials counsel woman for hours

After receiving information about the incident, police teams immediately rushed to the spot.

The rescue and counselling operation was led by Sub-Inspector Gurpreet Kaur and Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Yadav.

Senior police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Gomtinagar Station House Officer, also reached the location and spoke to the woman for several hours.

Police said they continuously tried to calm her down and assure her that help would be provided.

Meanwhile, officials contacted her husband and asked him to come to the spot as part of the counselling efforts.

Woman brought down safely after four hours

After nearly four hours of counselling and rescue efforts, police and administration officials finally managed to persuade the woman to come down safely from the tank.

Police later sent the woman to a hospital for medical examination and care. Officials said further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)