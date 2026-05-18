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Bengaluru Crime: FIR Filed Against Man for Assaulting and Cheating Woman Customs Officer
A Bengaluru man already linked to a smuggling case now faces FIRs for cheating, sexually assaulting a woman customs officer and threatening a Customs Superintendent over an earlier penalty.
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Cheating case against man for targeting woman customs officer
Accused Kripalani, who was earlier involved in a smuggling case, is now in more trouble. This time, he faces serious charges of cheating and sexually assaulting a woman customs officer, creating a huge controversy.
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Case filed at Halasuru police station
A customs officer named Antony filed a complaint against the accused, Kripalani, at the Halasuru police station. Videos showing Kripalani creating a scene have also gone viral on social media.
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Revenge for an ₹8.5 lakh fine
The complainant, D. Antony, is a Customs Superintendent working in Mangaluru. He had earlier caught Kripalani in a smuggling case for trying to evade customs duty. As a result, Antony had imposed a hefty fine of around ₹8.50 lakh on him.
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Allegations of threats
It is alleged that Kripalani sexually assaulted and cheated a woman customs officer to get back at Antony for the fine. Reports also claim that he called one of Antony's female colleagues and threatened her.
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Threats to wife and children
Furious about the fine, Kripalani allegedly threatened Antony, saying, 'I will not spare you, your wife, or your children alive.' Following this, Antony filed a complaint, asking for strict action. Police have now booked Kripalani under BNS sections 308/4, 351/3, and 351/1.
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