Karnataka Congress govt may collapse at any moment: MP Jagadish Shettar

Amidst mounting discontent within the Karnataka Congress government, MP Jagadish Shettar has voiced concerns over the possibility of a leadership change, hinting at potential turmoil ahead.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi today, Shettar highlighted dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs with the current administration under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He expressed fears that internal strife could lead to significant political shifts, possibly even resulting in the government's collapse.



"After the Lok Sabha elections, there has been a noticeable increase in internal discord within the Congress ranks," Shettar remarked. "The legislators are showing clear signs of resentment towards the government. Anything could happen at any moment; the government may collapse due to discontent among Congress legislators. However, the timing remains uncertain," he added.



Shettar also criticized the government's handling of scandals, alleging attempts to deflect blame onto the BJP. He specifically pointed out the Valmiki Corporation scam, where only minor actions have been taken against those involved, suggesting a lack of serious commitment to addressing corruption.

"The government's response to scandals like the Valmiki Corporation case has been inadequate. They seem more focused on political manoeuvring than on genuine accountability," Shettar stated. He further accused the Chief Minister of exacerbating confusion regarding the potential change in the Deputy Chief Minister's position.

