Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar, set to take oath, said his opportunity to serve was 'delayed but not denied'. He stressed his rise was through dedication, hard work, and loyalty to the Gandhi family, after Siddaramaiah's resignation.

'Delayed, But Not Denied'

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, who is slated to take oath tomorrow, has said that the opportunity to serve the state in the top political post was "delayed but not denied" and that he will seek to take along all sections of society in the journey to take the state forward. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shivakumar said that he has risen through dedication and hard work.

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He also talked about "tough, troubling time", apparently referring to protracted speculation about his elevation. "It was not a dream. It was a dedication. Dedication with hard work. So it was a tough, troubling time. Though it has been delayed, it was not denied. I feel there's no Shivakumar here. It is a Congress worker, who stood on this democratic set-up with the history of the Congress party," Shivakumar said.

Change in Guard

The change in guard Congress government in Karnataka is taking place after it has completed three years. There has been repeated speculation about leadership change in the state and Shivakumar's elevation from his role as Deputy Chief Minister since the Congress government completed half its five-year term. Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister last week, paving the way for Shivakumar's elevation. He was elected Congress Legislative Party leader on Saturday.

Loyalty to Gandhi Family

Shivakumar also talked about opportunities given to him by the Congress leadership and said it was his duty to be loyal to the Gandhi-Nehru family. "I named my theatre on the death day of Indira Gandhi. That is the commitment I had with the Gandhi family, and they believed in me, and they gave me various opportunities. So it was my bond duty to be very loyal to the family of Rajiv Gandhi until now... Sonia Gandhi sacrificed; she could have become the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi could have become the Prime Minister, but they did not. Ultimately, they fought. Rahul Gandhi ji walked on the streets of this country... So it is my duty to do my job with trust," he added.

New Cabinet Formation

The Congress leadership is finalising the contours of the new Karnataka cabinet, which will be formed under the leadership of DK Shivakumar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees.