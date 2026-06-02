Incoming Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar expressed deep loyalty to the Nehru-Gandhi family, citing their sacrifices. He outlined his vision to reshape Karnataka, focusing on Bengaluru, and promised to work with dedication for all sections of society.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is slated to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow, has said that he has shown commitment towards the Nehru-Gandhi family and noted that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made sacrifices in their political roles as they "could have become Prime Minister".

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shivakumar said the Nehru-Gandhi family gave him various opportunities. "I named my theatre on the death day of Indira Gandhi. That is the commitment I had with the Gandhi family, and they believed in me, and they gave me various opportunities. So it was my duty to be very loyal to the family of Rajiv Gandhi until now... Sonia Gandhi sacrificed; she could have become the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi could have become the Prime Minister, but they did not," he said. "Ultimately, they fought. Rahul Gandhi ji walked on the streets of this country... So it is my duty to do my job with trust," he added.

Vision for Karnataka

Shivakumar also spelt out his vision for Karnataka and said he will do his task "a lot of dedication" and take along every section of society. The Congress leader also talked about Bengaluru's place in the India's IT industry and said the world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka. "The faith and the confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver. I know roads will not be so easy. It will be difficult times, but still I have to manage things. I hope the people of Karnataka have confidence in me. I have to do my job. I'll do it very sincerely with a lot of dedication," he said.

"I'll reshape because the world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka... I will have to take every section of society together, from the farmer to the woman, to the youth and a new 'Yuva Yuga' will start," he added.

'Dedication with Hard Work'

The Congress leader also spoke about his elevation. "It was not a dream. It was a dedication. Dedication with hard work. So it was a tough, troubling time. Though it has been delayed, it was not denied. I feel there's no Shivakumar here. It is a Congress worker, who stood on this democratic set-up with the history of the Congress party," Shivakumar said.

Leadership Change in the State

The change in guard in the Congress government in Karnataka is taking place after it has completed three years. There has been repeated speculation about leadership change in the state and Shivakumar's elevation from his role as Deputy Chief Minister since the Congress government completed half its five-year term. Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister last week, paving the way for Shivakumar's elevation. Shivakumar was elected Congress Legislative Party leader on Saturday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees. (ANI)