    Karnataka: CM Siddarmaiah orders police probe on letter against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

    In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a police probe into a letter that surfaced targeting Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. The contents of the letter, which have yet to be made public, have sparked intense speculation and debate.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    The authenticity of the letter was brought into question by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who asserted on social media that the document is indeed genuine. However, Ashok Kumar, the Joint Director of the Agriculture Department in Ramanagara, has countered this claim. 

    Kumar stated that the officials within the department did not compose the letter in question. In light of these differing perspectives, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to involve the police is aimed at uncovering the truth behind the allegations.

    Adding to the current developments, concerns have emerged regarding BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) contractors. Reports indicate that these contractors have ceased their work due to delays in grant disbursement. In response to a reporter's inquiry about this situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the work has not been stopped. Instead, the contractors are engaging with the Governor to request an investigation into the matter. 

    An investigation is already underway to ascertain the veracity of these claims and to shed light on the state of affairs within BBMP and BDA (Bangalore Development Authority). A dedicated committee has been convened to conduct this inquiry, aimed at providing clarity on the ongoing situation.

    As these investigations unfold, the city and its citizens await the outcomes with anticipation, hoping for transparency and clarity in both matters. The developments surrounding the allegations against Minister Cheluvarayaswamy and the concerns raised by BBMP contractors continue to be subjects of keen interest and scrutiny.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
