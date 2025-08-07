Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah made a surprise visit to Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital, reviewed food, interacted with patients, urged doctors to show empathy, and discussed expanding bed capacity. His convoy also stopped at traffic lights.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a surprise inspection of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, assessing medical services, interacting with patients, and reviewing hospital food. He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil. The CM visited key departments, including the Gastroenterology Institute, Accident, Trauma, and Emergency Care Centre, and Vani Vilas Hospital. He checked on the condition of facilities, spoke with staff, and personally reviewed the food being served to patients.

Doctors Must Show Empathy, Says CM

Addressing the media after the visit, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of compassionate care by doctors, especially given the pressures from free treatment schemes.

“Doctors must be patient and must not accept any money from patients,” he said.

Proposal to Increase Bed Capacity

The CM acknowledged the demand to expand Victoria Hospital's bed strength from 120 to 300, stating that the government is actively considering the proposal. He also noted the high patient load, especially at Vani Vilas Hospital, where over 40 deliveries take place daily, including many from other states.

Patient Feedback Positive

Patients whom the CM interacted with reported satisfaction with doctors and the quality of services. He noted that organ donation and related procedures, costing ₹30–40 lakh in private hospitals, are being provided free at the government hospital. During the visit, a woman was seen crying. When questioned, the CM downplayed the incident, while Minister Sharanaprakash Patil clarified she was crying out of happiness.

In a notable gesture, Siddaramaiah's convoy stopped at two traffic signals during the hospital visit, eschewing the zero-traffic privilege often used by VIPs.