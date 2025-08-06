Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will chair a Congress Legislative Party meeting on August 12 in Bengaluru to plan strategy against opposition during the Assembly session scheduled from August 11 to 22. Senior party leaders and legislators will attend.

Bengaluru: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has scheduled a meeting for August 12 at 6 pm at a private hotel in Bengaluru to discuss strategies for countering opposition attacks during the upcoming legislative assembly session. The session will run from Monday, August 11, to Friday, August 22. The CLP meeting, chaired by Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, will focus on anticipating issues the opposition may raise and preparing an effective response.

Party Leaders And Legislators Invited

Invitations have been extended to KPCC President and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Legislative Council Leader N.S. Bosaraju, party working presidents, MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, and externally supported members of the Legislative Assembly. Since the Chief Minister has already held discussions with most MLAs and addressed constituency concerns, it is expected that MLA-specific issues will not be a major part of the meeting agenda.

Focus On Countering BJP Allegations

The Congress party plans to focus on defending the government’s achievements and countering BJP criticism during the session.

Discussions will likely include: