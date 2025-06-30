Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed rumours of a rift with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, stating the Congress-led state government will last five years "like a rock". He said Randeep Surjewala's visit aims to strengthen party organisation.

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stressed that the government in the state will last for five years like a "rock". Amidst speculations about Siddaramaiah's differences with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM held his hand while addressing reporters in Mysuru.

'Government will last five years like a rock,' says CM

"Our government will last for 5 years like a rock. We will come together," CM Siddaramiah said.

While addressing the issue of Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's visit, Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation.

"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said.

When questioned about a statement from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who had said that the CM will not inaugurate the Dusshera festival this year, the CM said that the government will remain intact.

"What do you think, will I inaugurate Dussehra. DK Shivakumar and I are together, and this government will remain intact for five years like a rock. BJP is known for lies; that's what they do. Sriramulu lost elections and made statements. We are intact and we don't care for any comments from them," he said.

Randeep Surjewala to meet Karnataka Congress MLAs

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala is visiting Karnataka on Monday to speak to the party legislators, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state.

While addressing the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Randeep Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Home minister says party high command resolving issues

Parameshwara stressed that the intervention in the state party affairs is the "job" of the Congress party high command, and it is normal that they speak to leaders if minor differences between leaders arise."I don't know for what purpose Surjewala has been called. He might speak about party organisation. Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are coming up, so he might discuss that. Sometimes the high command intervenes -- that's their job. It's natural for the high command to speak when minor differences arise", G Parameshwara told reporters.

The Karnataka Home Minister said that he has sought time from Randeep Surjewala and stated that the purpose of his meeting is "personal".

"I have requested time to meet Surjewala, and he has said he will come. My meeting is a personal matter", he said.