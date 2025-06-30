Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande confirmed that Siddaramaiah will serve the full five-year term as Karnataka Chief Minister, dismissing rumours of a leadership change and downplaying the rift with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande on Monday confirmed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will serve his full five-year term. His remarks come amid growing speculation of a possible leadership change within the state government, fuelled by internal allegations of corruption and administrative failures.

Denies internal discussions on replacing CM

“There is no discussion or proposal regarding a change in leadership. This issue has not come up during the legislature party meetings, nor has anyone approached me about it,” Deshpande said, firmly rejecting the speculation.

Deshpande downplays Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift

Deshpande also sought to calm concerns about tensions between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The two were seen as rivals for the Chief Minister's post after the 2023 Assembly election, with Siddaramaiah ultimately being chosen. However, reports of friction between the two leaders have continued to circulate.

Congress leaders stress unity in governance

“We are all united and working well together,” Deshpande said, aiming to project a sense of cohesion within the party. His statement appears to be an attempt to reinforce the party’s stability and counter the narrative of discord at the top.