Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

    Details awaited.

    Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    In a significant legal development, a private complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru. The complaint, lodged by Snehamai Krishna from Mysore, was submitted through her advocate, Lakshmi Iyengar. The Special Court received the complaint after a thorough examination of its contents. The court has adjourned the proceedings for further hearing, scheduled for tomorrow.

    Snehamai Krishna's filing alleges involvement in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) scam, which has raised substantial public interest. 

    Developing story.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact vkp

    Karnataka: Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact

    Karnataka High Court advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance

    Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show starts today; Check alternate traffic routes for vehicles here vkp

    Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; Check alternate traffic routes for vehicles here

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah responds with 70 page reply to Governor on MUDA land allotment case vkp

    ‘I haven’t made a mistake’: CM Siddaramaiah submits 70-page reply to Governor on MUDA land scam case

    Recent Stories

    Massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Miyazaki, tsunami warning issued snt

    BREAKING: Massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Miyazaki, tsunami warning issued

    Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional AJR

    BREAKING: Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional

    Karnataka Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact vkp

    Karnataka: Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far AJR

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment' anr

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment'

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon