BREAKING: Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

In a significant legal development, a private complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru. The complaint, lodged by Snehamai Krishna from Mysore, was submitted through her advocate, Lakshmi Iyengar. The Special Court received the complaint after a thorough examination of its contents. The court has adjourned the proceedings for further hearing, scheduled for tomorrow.

Snehamai Krishna's filing alleges involvement in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) scam, which has raised substantial public interest.

Developing story.



