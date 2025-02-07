BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has received a major relief in the ongoing MUDA land allotment case. The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bench, headed by Justice Nagaprasanna, announced its verdict on Friday, refusing to hand over the investigation to the CBI.
