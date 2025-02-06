Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

A Bengaluru auto driver went viral after celebrating his wife’s visit to her parents by distributing free 'Milk Bikis' and sharing a sign that read, "My wife has gone to her parents' house, I am happy." Passengers and netizens applauded his joyful celebration of freedom.

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:01 PM IST

In an unexpected yet delightful turn of events, an auto driver from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media for uniquely sharing his joy—by handing out free 'Milk Bikis' to passengers. The reason behind this unusual celebration? His wife has gone to visit her parents, and the driver is basking in his newfound 'freedom'.

The incident took place in the bustling city of Bengaluru, known for its tech-savvy population and vibrant culture. This auto driver, clearly thrilled with his temporary solitude, decided to spread his happiness by sharing a laminated signboard in both Kannada and English that read, "My wife has gone to her parents house, I am happy." The sign also had an invitation to passengers: "If you want to share in my happiness, eat this biscuit and be happy."

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Along with the sign, he distributed biscuits to those travelling in his auto. These weren't just any biscuits, but the popular Britannia Milk biscuits, better known as 'Milk Bikis', to mark the occasion. Passengers who read the sign couldn’t help but laugh and appreciate the auto driver’s cheerful display of independence.

A passenger, amused by the board, clicked a photo and shared it on social media. The photo quickly went viral, with thousands of people enjoying the auto driver’s light-hearted message. The post was shared by the page EPIC MEDIA, and many netizens flooded the comments section with jokes and compliments.

Rahul Dravid's car hit by auto in Bengaluru; Heated argument on Cunningham road goes viral (WATCH)

Some social media users hailed the auto driver as the true embodiment of "independence," while others humorously wished him a "Happy Independence Day." His quirky, yet honest, approach to sharing his joy captured the attention of people across the internet, making him an unexpected social media star.

This Bengaluru auto driver has certainly given the internet a reason to smile, proving that sometimes, a little humour and a few biscuits are all you need to brighten someone's day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EPIC MEDIA (@_epic69)

