Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team after their historic triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL), securing their first-ever title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Chief Minister confirmed his presence at the grand felicitation event organised by the state government.

"There is a program today at 4 PM in Vidhana Soudha. I, along with the governor and ministers, will participate in the programme," he said.

The ceremony will see the RCB players being officially honoured by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

The event marks a proud moment for the state and its passionate cricket supporters, as RCB finally ends an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

Earlier, the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara outlined the event details and said, “At the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha at 4 o'clock, the RCB players will come here and the Honourable Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the government will felicitate them. The program may be about 45 minutes to 1 hour. After the felicitation, the Honourable Chief Minister will personally congratulate them, and then definitely somebody on behalf of the team will speak, most probably, though I don't know yet who that will be. That is the program we have organised.”

Earlier, Andy Flower, head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), highlighted the special moment for RCB fans and the team, emphasising the hard work and dedication required to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst tough competition.

The wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. However, after 18 years, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team.

"It's a special moment for all our RCB fans in particular, but also for us in the dressing room. It's been quite a campaign, and you know how much hard work, sweat, tears, and thought go into trying to win an IPL. 10 great teams are going hard at it," Andy Flower said in the post-match press conference.

Andy spoke about a particular special feeling for Virat Kohli after winning the IPL in his 18th year of competing in the tournament, and expressed his happiness for him.

"I think it's a particularly special feeling that Virat, in his 18th year of competing in the IPL, I think that also makes it special for everyone involved. And I'm happy for him and proud of the way that he's driven the side forward. So special moments," he said.