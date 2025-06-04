RCB's historic IPL win is marred by the cancellation of the victory parade, leaving fans disappointed. A felicitation ceremony will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but the lack of a public celebration has sparked outrage among fans.

In what is disappointing news for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans and Bengalureans, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory over the team’s maiden IPL title celebrations in the city on Wednesday, June 4.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally put an end to their 18-year title drought by clinching their maiden IPL triumph by defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. RCB were one of the three original teams, alongside PBKS and Delhi Capitals, to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. RCB reached the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell short of winning the elusive title.

In their fourth IPL final appearance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally overcame past heartbreaks to get hold of the coveted trophy, which had eluded them for the last 18 years.

No RCB title victory parade

As Bengalureans and RCB fans celebrate the team’s maiden IPL triumph across the streets of Bengaluru, the city’s traffic police issued an advisory, stating that there will be no victory parade to celebrate the team’s success in the IPL 2025. The advisory came just hours before the scheduled felicitation function, in what was expected to be a grand celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title.

As per the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s advisory, there will be a felicitation function for the RCB at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, from 5 pm to 6 pm. The entry to the stadium is restricted to people with tickets and pass holders. The advisory also mentioned that there will be no victory parade, while advising the people to use the metro and public transport due to limited parking spaces at the stadium.

Before beginning their victory procession to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister M Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will meet the RCB team and will be felicitated at the steps of the Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka Assembly, as confirmed by the Home Minister G Parameshwara.

RCB fans disappointed

The Bengaluru Traffic Police advisory on cancelling the victory parade left many RCB fans disappointed, as they eagerly awaited had eagerly hoped to celebrate the historic win with a grand public procession through the city.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), RCB stated that the city’s fans deserve to celebrate their historic victory with enthusiasm, while asking to cancel the team’s meet with Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy CM, believing that they did not make any contribution to the team’s success in the recently concluded season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL journey in 2008 and have been part of every season of the tournament since then. Finally tasting glory in 2025 after years of heartbreaks, near-misses, and unwavering support from their loyal fanbase.

RCB is currently behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in terms of most IPL appearances in the final. CSK reached the finals 10 times, winning five times, while MI reached the title clashes six times and took the coveted trophy five times. With four appearances in the IPL Final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru now join Kolkata Knight Riders as one of the few teams to have made multiple final appearances, finally securing their maiden IPL triumph and shedding the tag of perennial underachievers.