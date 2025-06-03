Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a ₹10 lakh reward each for Booker Prize winners Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasti. He praised their contribution to Kannada literature and promised support for translating and publishing their works in English.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each to writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasti, who have brought international recognition to Kannada through the International Booker Prize.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, the Chief Minister praised both women for their achievements.

“Banu Mushtaq has brought great pride to Kannada by contributing to this prestigious global award. Her commitment to literature, whether through journalism or legal advocacy for the poor, is evident in the recognition she has received, including the Rajyotsava Award,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also announced government support for translating and publishing Banu Mushtaq’s stories in English, emphasising that her writings reflect a strong social consciousness.

“Literature has the power to unite society. Banu Mushtaq has shown the progressive courage to challenge superstition and become a voice for Muslim women through her work,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, calling both women “global ambassadors of Kannada”.

“They have lit a flame for Kannada that is now seen and heard across the world,” he said, expressing the government’s gratitude for their contribution to Kannada's global standing.

The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Nazir Ahmed, Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, MLAs Rizwan Arshad and Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, and Karnataka Nataka Academy President KV Nagarajamurthy.

Kannadigas are cordial and inclusive

Addressing a common misconception, CM Siddaramaiah said that there is a perception among some North Indians that Kannadigas are intolerant.

“When I spoke in Hindi during interviews with North Indian journalists, they were surprised and asked if Kannadigas would accept me for doing so,” he noted.

“It saddened me to hear this. We must make it clear that Kannada is a friendly language and Kannadigas are welcoming and inclusive.”