Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq has been awarded the International Booker Prize for her collection of short stories, "Heart Lamp" (Hrudaya Vilakku). She is the first Kannada writer to receive this prestigious award.

Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq has won the International Booker Prize for her collection of short stories, "Heart Lamp" (Hrudaya Vilakku). She is the first writer from the Kannada language to win the Booker Prize. In 2022, Geetanjali Shree's novel "Tomb of Sand" written in Hindi, won the Booker Prize. Banu Mushtaq received the award jointly with translator Deepa Bhasti. Both received the award at a ceremony held in London.

Kannada Writer Banu Mushtaq Wins Booker Prize

Banu Mushtaq is a writer who has boldly written about the problems faced by Muslim women in Karnataka. She has also worked as a lawyer and is one of the leading writers in Kannada literature. She has also worked as a journalist. Her short story 'Kari Nagarakalu' has been made into a film titled 'Haseena' by Girish Kasaravalli. Banu Mushtaq is the fourth Indian writer to win the Booker Prize.

Who is Banu Mushtaq?

Born in 1948 in Hassan, Karnataka, Banu Mushtaq is a prominent figure in the Bandaya Sahitya movement, which uses literature to challenge social injustices. Her works often focus on women's rights and social reforms. In addition to her literary achievements, Mushtaq has also worked as a lawyer, journalist, and broadcaster.