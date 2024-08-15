Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Withdraw deposits, halt transactions': Karnataka govt orders closure of accounts in SBI, PNB; Here's why

    In a decisive move, the Karnataka government has ordered all state entities to cease financial transactions with SBI and PNB due to unresolved issues over Rs 25 crore in fixed deposits. This action, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to recover funds amid alleged financial irregularities involving the banks.

    Karnataka government orders to halt transactions and closure of accounts in SBI and PNB Heres why vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    In a bold move, the Karnataka government has ordered all state departments, public sector undertakings, universities, and related organizations to immediately cease financial transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). This decision, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stems from serious concerns regarding alleged financial irregularities involving these banks.

    Why?

    The directive follows unresolved issues surrounding the recovery of significant fixed deposits by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. According to the Finance Department, these state entities have faced difficulties in retrieving Rs 25 crore worth of deposits from PNB and SBI. Despite multiple attempts to resolve the issues through negotiations, the banks have failed to refund the amounts, prompting the government to take decisive action.

    ICICI to HDFC Bank: Which home loan interest rate is best?

    A pivotal incident prompting this directive involved the KIADB, which had placed Rs 25 crore in a one-year fixed deposit at PNB’s Rajajinagar branch in 2021. The deposit was split into two receipts—one for Rs 12 crore and another for Rs 13 crore. While the Rs 12 crore deposit was refunded after maturity, the bank has yet to return the Rs 13 crore, allegedly due to fraudulent activities involving bank officials.

    Another case involved the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, which invested Rs 10 crore in a fixed deposit at the former State Bank of Mysore, now part of SBI, in August 2013. Before the term matured, bank officials allegedly misused the deposit by diverting it towards a loan for a private company using fake documents. Despite continued efforts and meetings with the bank, the issue remains unresolved, and the bank has refused to refund the money.

    Deadline

    The government’s directive mandates that all affected entities close their accounts with SBI and PNB and withdraw their funds by September 20, 2024. Departments have been instructed to submit a compliance report detailing the closure of accounts and recovery of deposits to the Finance Department by this deadline.

    SBI to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on August 07

    This unprecedented decision is expected to have a significant impact on SBI and PNB, as the withdrawal of government funds could strain their operations. However, the directive does not affect personal accounts held by state employees or pensioners, as these are considered private accounts. CS Shadakshari, President of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, assured that the decision would not impact the salaries or pensions of state employees.

    The Finance Department, under the guidance of Secretary (Budget and Resources) PC Jaffer, emphasized that the government was forced to take this action after repeated attempts to resolve the issues with the banks failed. The order also mentioned that no further deposits or investments would be made with SBI or PNB until these matters are fully resolved.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru traffic issues lighten up with AI-powered signals vkp

    Bengaluru’s traffic woes lighten up with AI-powered signals

    Bengaluru Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14

    Bengaluru suspicious explosion near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar injures two people probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Cooker blast near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Probe underway

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details vkp

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details

    Judicial custody extended until August 28 for actor Darshan and all accused in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended to August 28 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police finds man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatchers as accused dmn

    Kerala: Police finds man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatching gang as accused

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors dmn

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors

    football Mauricio Pochettino: Argentine coach set to take charge of United States Men's National Team - reports scr

    Mauricio Pochettino: Argentine coach set to take charge of United States Men's National Team- reports

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon