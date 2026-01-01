A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district after allegedly wishing an engaged woman a happy birthday on social media. The accused and his friends attacked him in Tarikere taluk.

A shocking and tragic incident on the very first day of the New Year has left Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka shaken, after a young man was brutally murdered, allegedly for wishing a woman a happy birthday on social media. The incident, which underscores how seemingly minor online interactions can escalate into fatal violence, occurred in Attiganalu village of Tarikere taluk. The victim, Manjunath (28), a resident of Udeva village, was stabbed to death in what police have described as a case of personal rivalry and anger fuelled by suspicion and jealousy.

Birthday Wish Turns Fatal

According to the police, Manjunath had wished a young woman a happy birthday on social media. However, the woman was engaged to another man, identified as Venu. The birthday greeting reportedly enraged Venu, who suspected that Manjunath still shared a personal connection with the woman. What began as a simple online message soon spiralled into a violent confrontation, ultimately claiming Manjunath’s life.

Attacked On The Way To Work

The fatal attack took place when Manjunath was on his way to work. Venu, along with a group of his friends, allegedly intercepted him and confronted him over the birthday wish. An argument followed, which quickly escalated into violence. During the altercation, Manjunath was reportedly stabbed multiple times with a knife.

Succumbs To Injuries In Hospital

Following the attack, a critically injured Manjunath was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga for emergency treatment. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. His death has left his family devastated and the local community in deep shock.

Love Story Ends In Tragedy

Sources revealed that Manjunath and the woman were previously in a romantic relationship. However, her family later arranged her marriage with Venu. Although the relationship had ended, Manjunath’s birthday wish allegedly triggered anger and suspicion in Venu, leading to the fatal assault.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Tarikere police station, and an investigation is currently underway. Police said efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused involved in the murder. Officials added that further details would emerge as the probe progresses.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern across the district, with many questioning how a single social media message could lead to such a tragic loss of life. The case has once again drawn attention to rising intolerance, impulsive violence, and the urgent need for emotional restraint in personal disputes.