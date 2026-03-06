Police in Bankapur arrested a man posing as a journalist for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman after luring her with a fake ₹5 lakh loan promise. He reportedly filmed private videos and threatened to release them online.

Bankapur: Police have arrested a man who was posing as a journalist, on serious charges of rape and blackmail. The accused has been identified as Deepak Upale.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police, Upale had promised a woman that he would help her secure a ₹5 lakh loan. Under this false promise, he lured her to lodges and other secluded places, where he allegedly raped her. He also secretly filmed their private moments and then used the videos to blackmail her.

Haveri Crime

In her complaint, the woman stated that Upale was forcing her to continue the sexual relationship. He threatened to release the videos online if she did not cooperate.

Also read: Bengaluru Drug Bust: Couple Used Dog Waste Smell to Hide ₹18 Crore Drug Stash

A case has been registered at the Bankapur police station. The police have arrested Upale and are now interrogating him.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused targeted other women using the same method. Authorities are also examining the electronic devices seized from him to check if more videos were recorded and used for blackmail.

Also read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Man Dies During Kidney Transplant, Family Alleges Doctor Negligence