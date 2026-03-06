A Bengaluru couple, arrested by the CCB, had a shocking trick up their sleeve. They used their pet dogs' poop and pee to hide the smell of drugs worth crores stored in their flat. The CCB uncovered this bizarre method during their investigation.

Bengaluru: A couple in Bengaluru came up with a disgusting but clever plan to hide their drug business. They used their pet dogs' poop and pee to cover up the smell of drugs stored in their flat. This bizarre fact came out during the CCB's investigation.

The CCB had earlier arrested Ashwini and Mubeena, a couple from Kerala, for selling drugs they smuggled from abroad. When the police raided their flat in a posh apartment near Bagalur, they figured out how the couple was hiding the strong drug smell.

The police seized drugs worth a whopping ₹18 crore from them. This included 8,335 LSD strips, 5 kg of hydro ganja, and 534 grams of charas. While LSD strips don't have a smell, hydro ganja and charas give off a very strong odour. The couple used their pet dogs to deal with this problem.

Ashwini and Mubeena had illegally brought in kilograms of hydro ganja from Thailand and were storing it in their flat. To make sure their neighbours didn't get suspicious, they came up with a plan.

They were raising 5 dogs!

The couple kept five dogs in their flat – a mother and her four puppies. They never took the dogs out to relieve themselves, forcing them to do it inside the flat. This made the entire place stink. Neighbours would often complain, calling the couple 'unclean' and telling them to take their dogs out. But this was all part of the plan. The foul smell of dog waste completely masked the smell of the ganja, so no one ever suspected a thing, CCB officials said.

The stench was unbearable during the raid!

"When we went to check the flat after the arrest, the smell was unbearable," an officer shared. "The moment we opened the door, a horrible stench hit us. The flat looked like a garbage dump. It was only after questioning them that we understood the real reason behind the foul smell."

