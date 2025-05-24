The KCET 2024-25 results are out! Held on April 15th, 16th, and 17th, the results for Engineering and other professional courses are now available. Over three lakh students appeared for the exam.

Bengaluru: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 for engineering and other professional courses have been announced. Over 3.3 lakh students had registered for the exam, and approximately 3.11 lakh appeared. The results were declared by Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleswaram.

Students can access their results on the official KEA website at 2pm: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Engineering

1. Bhavesh Jayanthi - Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli

2. Satvik Biradar - Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Uttarahalli

3. Dinesh Arunachalam – Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli

Agriculture

1. Akshay Hegde - Alva's College, Moodabidri

2. Shashi Pandit - Expert PU College, Mangaluru

3. Suchit P Prasad - Expert PU College, Mangaluru

Veterinary Science

1. Harish Raj D.V - Narayana e-Techno, Yelahanka

2. Atreya – NPS, HSR Layout

3. Safal S Shetty - Expert PU College, Mangaluru

Pharm-D

1. Atreya – National Public School, HSR Layout

2. Bhavesh Jayanthi – Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli

3. Harish Raj DV - Narayana e-Techno, Yelahanka

Nursing

1. Harish Raj DV - Narayana e-Techno, Yelahanka

2. Atreya – National Public School, HSR Layout

3. Safal S Shetty - Expert PU College, Mangalore

B-Pharm

1. Atreya – National Public School, HSR Layout

2. Bhavesh Jayanthi – Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli

3. Harish Raj DV - Narayana e-Techno, Yelahanka

Exam Highlights

The CET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16, and 17. This year, significant measures were taken to ensure transparency and fairness:

Face recognition technology was implemented to prevent malpractice.

Live webcasting was used for monitoring the examination.

For the first time, students’ OMR sheets were uploaded to the KEA website.

Grace marks were awarded: one in Physics, and correct answers were provided for two questions in Chemistry and one in Biology due to discrepancies.

During the press conference, Dr MC Sudhakar praised the hard work of the students and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process.