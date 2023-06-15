Karnataka KCET Results 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check
KCRT Results 2023: It is reportedly said that more than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for KCET 2023 in the state out of which 1.21 lakh candidates are boys and 1.4 lakh candidates are girls. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday (June 15) announced Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for KCET 2023 can check their scores through the direct link available on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka KCET Results 2023: How to check
Step1 - Login to the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2 - On the homepage, click on KCET Result 2023 link.
Step 3 - Enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4 - The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5 - Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The results were announced by Minister for Higher Education, Dr. MC Sudhakar through a press conference conducted by KEA at KEA office.
In BSc Nursing, a total of 1,66,808 candidates cleared the CET exam, of which 71,836 were boys and 94,972 were girls.
KCET Results 2023: More girls appeared for entrance exam
Boys applied— 1,21,174
Boys appeared— 1,14,565
Girls applied— 1,40,436
Girls appeared— 1,29,780
