KCET Result 2025: The date and time for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test results have been announced. According to Karnataka Examinations Authority, results will be out today at 11.30 am. After the announcement of the results, candidates can check their scorecard by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Exam 2025

Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test was held from April 15 to 17 at various locations in Karnataka. More than two lack candidates appeared for the exam.

Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates are required to secure at least 12 out of 50 marks in the Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA to be considered eligible for rank assignment and seat allotment in CET-2025.

How to download the result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on KCET Result 2025 link. A new window will appear on the screen. Enter your login details.

Step 3: Submit the form and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and save it for future reference.

KCET Rank

For calculating the KCET rank, equal weightage, i.e., 50% each, is given to marks obtained in the KCET examination and the Class 12 (2nd PUC) PCM subjects. After the results are announced, candidates can log in with their application number and password to view their results. The scorecard will include marks for each subject, the overall score, and the rank.

KCET Counselling

KEA will also release a list of top scorers and the category-wise cut-off ranks. The counselling process is scheduled to start in June 2025. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to take part in the counselling for seat allotment in leading colleges across Karnataka.