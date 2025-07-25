Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that no appeals were received over alleged wrongful additions or deletions in electoral rolls during the 2024 revision, countering Rahul Gandhi's claims of manipulation and voter list tampering.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated on Thursday that the office did not receive any appeals regarding "wrongful" additions and deletions in the electoral rolls after the Special Summary Revision in the state, which was conducted prior to the General Elections last year.

The Karnataka CEO stated that copies of the draft and final electoral rolls for all 224 assembly constituencies were provided to representatives of all registered and recognised political parties, including the Congress.

Electoral Rolls Shared with All Recognised Political Parties

"As informed by the Election Commission of India already, Electoral Rolls are shared with all recognised political parties. During Special Summary Revision-2024, which was taken up before the General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, the copies of draft and final electoral rolls of all 224 ACs were provided to representatives of all registered and recognised political parties, including INC (Dates of handing over the rolls to INC can be seen in the attachment)," Karnataka CEO said in an official statement.

"Between draft and final publication of rolls, 917,928 claims & objections were received for consideration. As per law, an appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the Electoral Rolls. No appeals were received," it added.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses ECI of Voter List Manipulation

This comes after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, severely criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), warning the Election Commission that the opposition would not let them get away with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

"I want to send a message to the Election Commission: If you think you are going to get away with it, if your officers think they are going to get away with it, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you," the Lok Sabha LoP told reporters outside Parliament, just after the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

ECI Yet to Respond to Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations

Gandhi claimed to have "100 per cent" proof of the alleged manipulation, which involves adding and deleting voters, but hasn't presented any evidence yet.

He alleged that thousands of new voters aged 50, 60, and 65 have been added to the list in a single constituency and eligible voters above 18 have been removed from the list.

"Today we have 100 per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. When we decide to show it to you, it is 100 per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that, constituency after constituency, this is the drama. Thousands of new votes, aged 50 or 60, or 65 (are there) in one constituency. Then voter deletion, people who are way above 18," he said.

The opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, have been protesting against the SIR exercise, alleging that it's an attempt to disenfranchise voters, particularly from marginalised communities. They claim that the process is being used to remove names from the voters' list, which could impact the outcome of upcoming assembly elections.